EU extends Iran sanctions by one year over human rights violations
BRUSSELS: The Council of the European Union on Thursday extended the sanctions put on Iran over human rights violations by a year until April 2019.
The sanctions include asset freezes and travel restrictions against 82 people and one entity, as well as a ban on exports of equipment that could be used for internal repression and equipment used for monitoring telecommunications, the Council said in a statement.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)