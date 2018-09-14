EU health commissioner to meet Belgians over swine fever on Monday

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said it will deploy a team of experts this weekend to coordinate with Belgian authorities over two case of African swine fever found in Belgium, and the health commissioner will meet regional ministers on Monday.

"The Belgian authorities announced yesterday that two isolated cases of African swine fever in two wild boars found dead in the forest in the region of Etalle," a Commission spokeswoman told a news conference, adding the EU executive was in close contact with Belgian authorities.

"A team of experts was requested by them and will be deployed this weekend," she said, adding that Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis would meet ministers of Belgian regions Wallonia and Flanders on Monday.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Francesco Guarascio)