EU leaders agree to extend economic sanctions on Russia

European Union leaders agreed on Friday to extend their economic sanctions against Russia for annexing Crimea from Kiev and backing rebels fighting government troops in east Ukraine, an EU official said.

FILE PHOTO: People hold a giant Russian national flag during a festive concert marking the second anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Crimea region, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov//File Photo

The decision, which will be formally confirmed in the coming days, will prolong EU's curbs on doing business with Russian banking, financial and energy sectors for six months until the end of January.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)

Source: Reuters

