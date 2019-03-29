EU leaders to meet on Brexit on Apr 10: Donald Tusk

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders will meet on Apr 10 to discuss Britain's departure from the bloc, summit chair Donald Tusk said after British lawmakers rejected a deal for a third time on Friday (Mar 29).

"In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on Apr 10. Brexit," Tusk, the European Council president, tweeted.

EU leaders last week gave May until Friday to secure backing for the deal she struck with them last year, or Britain would leave as early as Apr 12 if London offers no other strategy.