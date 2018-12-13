EU leaders to pledge support for Ukraine at summit

European Union leaders will reaffirm support for Ukraine in its standoff with Russia and their readiness to increase aid to the country at a summit on Thursday, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

The EU's 28 heads of state will offer Ukraine help for its regions suffering after Russia seized three of its naval vessels and their crew off Crimea last month, a draft summit statement seen by Reuters showed.

Arriving at the summit, Federica Mogherini told reporters leaders would discuss "a very substantial package of support to Ukraine that the European Union has put in place so far and is ready to strengthen."

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)