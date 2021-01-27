EU meeting with AstraZeneca on vaccine supplies postponed to Thursday, says Austrian minister

BRUSSELS: A meeting between AstraZeneca and the European Union to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supplies scheduled for Wednesday (Jan 27) was postponed by the firm by a day, Austria's health minister said.

"AstraZeneca has postponed today's round of negotiations until tomorrow. From my point of view that is not a big problem," Rudolf Anschober told reporters, repeating that the drugmaker should supply the number of vaccine doses originally agreed with the EU.

AstraZeneca had no comment.

An EU official said earlier the company had cancelled Wednesday's meeting. The official added the EU was asking the company to provide further explanations about its announcement to cut vaccine deliveries to the EU in the first quarter.

