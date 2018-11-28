EU reiterates commitment to Iran nuclear deal in talks with Zarif - EU

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini met Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Geneva on Wednesday and reiterated the bloc's determination to preserve the multilateral nuclear deal, an EU statement said.

Mogherini underlined need for continued full and effective implementation of the Iran nuclear deal by all parties, "including the economic benefits arising from it", it said.

