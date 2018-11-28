EU reiterates commitment to Iran nuclear deal in talks with Zarif - EU

World

EU reiterates commitment to Iran nuclear deal in talks with Zarif - EU

European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini met Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Geneva on Wednesday and reiterated the bloc's determination to preserve the multilateral nuclear deal, an EU statement said.

EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete and Iran&apos;s nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi hold a jo
EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete and Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi hold a joint news conference at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bookmark

GENEVA: European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini met Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Geneva on Wednesday and reiterated the bloc's determination to preserve the multilateral nuclear deal, an EU statement said.

Mogherini underlined need for continued full and effective implementation of the Iran nuclear deal by all parties, "including the economic benefits arising from it", it said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Babak Dehghanpisheh)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark