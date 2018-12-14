EU rolls over Russia sanctions over Ukraine turmoil

BRUSSELS: The European Union rolled over its economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday, European Council President Donald Tusk said during summit of the bloc's leaders he was chairing in Brussels.

"EU unanimously prolongs economic sanctions against Russia given zero progress in implementation of Minsk agreements," he said. That refers to peace accords which Moscow made with Ukraine, Germany and France and that are intended to end conflict in eastern Ukraine.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)