PARIS: The European Union has absolutely no need for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 and will be able to reach immunity by Jul 14 with available European production, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told TF1 television on Sunday (Mar 21).

Breton repeated a previous comment that the EU Union should help Russia with production of the jab if needed but priority should be given to the Europeans, he said.

