EU's Juncker, UK's May 'working together' to find Brexit solution

BRUSSELS: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told British Prime Minister Theresa May during their "robust but constructive" talks on Thursday that the European Union would not renegotiate the Brexit deal.

"The talks were held in a spirit of working together to achieve the UK's orderly withdrawal from the EU," Juncker spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference, adding the bloc was ready to work more on the accompanying declaration of the EU-UK new ties after Brexit.

Juncker said May presented various options to address her parliament's concerns about the Irish border backstop and that the two agreed their teams would work together on "whether a way through can be found."

Juncker and May would meet again before the end of February, Schinas said. Their Brexit negotiators - EU's Michel Barnier and UK's Stephen Barclay - would meet on Monday.

