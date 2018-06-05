EU's Juncker says Italy is at the heart of Europe, deserves respect

The president of the European Commission said on Tuesday that Italy is a pillar of the European Union and that the country deserves respect.

BRUSSELS: The president of the European Commission said on Tuesday that Italy is a pillar of the European Union and that the country deserves respect.

"Italy yesterday as today deserves respect and trust," Jean-Claude Juncker told an economic conference in Brussels. He added that "Italy's place is at the heart of Europe."

Advertisement

The remark comes after rows between the newly formed anti-establishment Italian government and EU commissioners.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)