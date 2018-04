EU's Juncker says Turkey must release two Greek soldiers

Turkey must release two Greek soldiers detained on Turkish territory in March, EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker said on Thursday during a visit to Athens.

Juncker also urged Athens and Skopje to settle a decades-old row over Macedonia's name.

"I want to highlight the urgency in solving this matter," Juncker told Greek lawmakers after meeting Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

