EU's Mogherini says Ukraine must do more to fight corruption

KIEV: The European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday Ukraine must do more to fight corruption and establish an anti-corruption court in line with the recommendations of the Venice Commission, a rights watchdog.

During a visit to Kiev, Mogherini also said there was no "fatigue" on the part of the EU towards Ukraine, as was demonstrated by the EU's decision to extend sanctions on Russia and to give financial assistance to Ukraine.

