EU's Moscovici welcomes Italian PM call for EU dialogue

BRUSSELS: EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici welcomed on Thursday what he said was a call for dialogue with Brussels from Italy's new prime minister-designate Giuseppe Conte.

"I hope Italy retains confidence in itself and confidence in Europe," the former French finance minister tweeted after an interview on French radio.

"The fact that Giusepee Conte has spoken in favour of a dialogue with the European institutions is a move in the right direction."

Other euro zone governments and financial markets have been alarmed at the impending arrival of a new coalition in Rome under Conte comprising two eurosceptic, anti-establishment parties, who won votes in a March election by calling for an easing of euro zone budget discipline and public debt rules.

