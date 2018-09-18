EU's Tusk suggests extra Brexit summit in November

BRUSSELS: EU Council President Donald Tusk said Tuesday (Sep 18) an extra European summit in November may be necessary to clinch a Brexit deal with the UK, warning that failure remains possible.

"Let me recall that limiting the damage caused by Brexit is our shared interest. Unfortunately, a no deal scenario is still quite possible. But if we all act responsibly, we can avoid a catastrophe," Tusk said,

"We will discuss how to organise the final phase of the Brexit talks, including the possibility of calling another European Council in November," he added, in an invitation letter sent to the EU's 28 leaders ahead of a summit on Wednesday in Austria.

Tusk also stressed the need to find a solution on the thorny issue of Ireland's border with British Northern Ireland after Brexit, "so as to be sure that there will be no hard border in the future".

EU leaders are to meet for talks on Wednesday and Thursday in the Alpine city of Salzburg in Austria, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.

Tusk said the EU's 27 leaders, meeting separately from British Prime Minister Theresa May, would also discuss a statement of intent on future relations with Britain, which is to be announced along with the Brexit divorce deal.

Aside from the travails of Brexit, the bulk of the two day summit will be concerned with migration and security, with Europe's exposed southern countries lobbying for more member states to share the burden of taking in refugees.

The issue has been seized upon by populist leaders like Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini as a campaign issue ahead of next May's European Parliament elections.

But Tusk, who chairs the council of EU member state leaders, insisted that actual migrant flows have returned to the levels of before the 2014 and 2015 crisis triggered by the Syrian war.

Tusk warned leaders not to exploit the issue for their own political reasons.

"If some want to solve the crisis, while others want to use it, it will remain unsolvable. I am hoping that in Salzburg we will be able to put an end to the mutual resentment and return to a constructive approach."

