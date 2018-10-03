EU's Vestager says Danish government not keen to back her for new mandate
European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, a Danish national, said on Wednesday that her government did not support naming her for another mandate at the European Union's executive body.
Vestager, 50, has a high profile in Brussels after attacking tax dodging and monopoly powers among U.S. multinationals like Google and Apple as the EU competition commissioner.
She is perceived by some as a potential successor to Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission.
"My native member state doesn't seem too enthusiastic about giving me another mandate," Vestager said at a news conference in Paris. "And that would be an understatement."
