EU's Von Der Leyen says Astrazeneca will deliver 9 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses

World

EU's Von Der Leyen says Astrazeneca will deliver 9 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen addresses European lawmakers, in Bru
FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen addresses European lawmakers during the presentation of the programme of activities of the Portuguese Presidency on a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, January 20, 2021. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS

Bookmark

REUTERS: EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said on Sunday (Jan 31) Astrazeneca will deliver 9 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in the first quarter, making a total of 40 million doses to Europe.

Astrazeneca will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled, Von Der Leyen said on twitter.

"The company will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe," she said.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark