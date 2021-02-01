EU's Von Der Leyen says Astrazeneca will deliver 9 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses

REUTERS: EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen said on Sunday (Jan 31) Astrazeneca will deliver 9 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in the first quarter, making a total of 40 million doses to Europe.

Astrazeneca will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled, Von Der Leyen said on twitter.

"The company will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe," she said.

