EU says 90% of COVID-19 in circulation to be Delta variant by end-August
REUTERS: Europe's drug regulator said on Wednesday the Delta variant of the coronavirus will account for 90 per cent of strains in circulation in the European Union by the end of August, with both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine needed to protect against the fast-spreading variant.
