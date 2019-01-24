EU steps up legal procedure against Hungary for criminalising support for migrants

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said on Thursday it was intensifying its legal procedure against Hungary over Budapest's criminalising of support for migrants, moving the case closer to a possible ruling by the European Court of Justice.

"The European Commission has today decided to send a reasoned opinion to Hungary concerning legislation that criminalises activities that support asylum and residence applications and further restricts the right to request asylum," the EU executive said in a statement.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott)