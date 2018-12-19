EU to continue dialogue with Poland on rule-of-law - Dombrovskis

The European Commission will continue a dialogue with Poland over the rule of law in the former communist member of the European Union, despite recent amendments to a Polish law on the Supreme Court, which the Commission said had broken EU rules.

BRUSSELS: The European Commission will continue a dialogue with Poland over the rule of law in the former communist member of the European Union, despite recent amendments to a Polish law on the Supreme Court, which the Commission said had broken EU rules.

"We will continue the dialogue with Poland under article 7," Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference on Wednesday, referring to the EU treaties that describes a process to uphold the rule of law in EU countries.

The European Union's top court ruled on Monday that Poland must immediately suspend a law that forced some supreme court judges to retire, drawing a line under a dispute between Warsaw and Brussels.

Poland's ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party had already agreed to scrap the law that lowered the judges' retirement age after the EU court issued an interim judgement against the legislation in October. Monday's order made the court decision final.

"Poland now is expected by the 17th of January to present a report on implementing the court order and in between we will do the assessment of the law adopted," Dombrovskis said.

