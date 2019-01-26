EU, US crank up pressure on Venezuela's Maduro

CARACAS: The European Union and United States ratcheted up the pressure on Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro as his power struggle with the opposition leader intensified on Friday (Jan 25).

The EU is drafting an appeal for Maduro to call elections to resolve a political crisis after National Assembly chief Juan Guaido proclaimed himself acting president on Wednesday.

"We want an immediate call for elections in the near future," one EU diplomat told AFP.

The United Nations has announced a Security Council meeting for Saturday on the crisis, which has left 26 people dead as anti-Maduro activists angry over four years of recession have clashed with security forces.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will "underscore the administration's support for the Venezuelan people" and urge Security Council members to recognise Guaido as the constitutional interim president, the State Department said.

President Donald Trump's administration has spearheaded the international pressure on Maduro, who accuses Washington of being behind an attempted "coup," by declaring on Wednesday his regime "illegitimate."

Washington's immediate support for Guaido led to Maduro, who retains the powerful military's backing, closing his country's embassy and consulates in the US and breaking off diplomatic ties.

Despite allies Russia and China backing Maduro, Spain pushed the EU to recognize Guaido's claims to the presidency if no new elections are held, while Germany said it may follow suit.

'A COUP IS BREWING'

France warned Maduro against "any form of repression" of the opposition as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said more than 350 people were arrested this week during the protests.

Maduro's reelection last year was contested by the opposition, and criticized internationally - but the military has repeatedly reiterated its loyalty to the socialist leader.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, a general, declared the 56-year-old Maduro "the legitimate president" on Thursday and vowed to defend his authority against an attempted "coup d'etat."

Eight generals also expressed their "absolute loyalty and subordination" to Maduro.

The Supreme Court - made up of regime loyalists - warned that "a coup is brewing in Venezuela with the consent of foreign governments."

Guaido, 35, has galvanized a previously divided opposition and even attempted to attract military support by offering an amnesty to anyone who disavows Maduro.

In a Skype interview with Univision late on Thursday he went one step further by suggesting Maduro could also be offered amnesty if he agrees to step down.

But such an option would have to be evaluated, he said, because Maduro is responsible for the deaths of protesters.

Analysts at the Eurasia Group consultancy noted that while international recognition of Guaido as interim president cemented his position as the main opposition leader, his failure to win over the military meant Maduro's fall "does not appear imminent."

FOOD SHORTAGES

Venezuela's descent into a political crisis began this week when a group of soldiers rose up against Maduro and sparked a number of protests leading up to major rival rallies on Wednesday opposing and supporting the socialist leader.

That was when Guaido proclaimed himself acting president, with major regional players such as Brazil and Argentina following the US lead in recognising his claim.

Trump has openly mused about military intervention in Venezuela, saying "all options are on the table," but Russia said that "violates the fundamental norms of international law."

Since Maduro came to power in 2013, Venezuela has descended into an economic crisis that has left millions in poverty and shortages of basic necessities such as food and medicine.

Some 2.3 million people have fled the country since 2015, according to the United Nations. Inflation is forecast to hit 10 million percent this year.