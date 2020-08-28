EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts: Merkel

BERLIN: The European Commission is working on signing further contracts with drug companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday (Aug 28).

On Thursday a spokesman had said that the European Commission has made a 336 million euro (US$399.5 million) down payment to British drug maker AstraZeneca to secure at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

"Further such contracts are in the works," Merkel told journalists at a news conference.

