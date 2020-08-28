EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts: Merkel

World

EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds annual summer news conference in Berlin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds her annual summer news conference during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Berlin, Germany, August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Michael Kappeler
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BERLIN: The European Commission is working on signing further contracts with drug companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday (Aug 28).

On Thursday a spokesman had said that the European Commission has made a 336 million euro (US$399.5 million) down payment to British drug maker AstraZeneca to secure at least 300 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.

"Further such contracts are in the works," Merkel told journalists at a news conference.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/aa

Tagged Topics

Bookmark