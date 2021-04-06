Europe medicines watchdog to update on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safety Apr 7 or 8

AMSTERDAM: The European medicines watchdog expects to hold a press conference this week updating the public on its review of rare blood clotting cases in people who have received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday (Apr 6).

In an emailed response to questions, a spokeswoman for the European Medicines Agency said its pharmaceuticals risk assessment committee has not reached a conclusion in its current review of the vaccine's safety, and it expects to hold a press briefing "as soon as the review is finalised," either on Apr 7 or Apr 8.

