Europe to get four million more Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots this month

REUTERS: The European Commission said on Wednesday (Mar 10) it has reached a deal with drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of an additional four million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be delivered this month.

The doses will be supplied in addition to the planned deliveries, to ease border movement and to tackle virus hotspots, the Commission said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Through their targeted use where they are most needed, in particular in border regions, these doses will also help ensure or restore free movement of goods and people," the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said.



Pfizer had previously committed to supply a total of 500 million vaccine doses to the European Union by the end of 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram