European court rules against Britain over mass surveillance

STRASBOURG, France: Europe's top rights court ruled Thursday (Sep 13) that Britain's programme of mass surveillance, revealed by whistleblower Edward Snowden as part of his sensational leaks on US spying, violated people's right to privacy.

Ruling in the case of Big Brother Watch and Others vs the United Kingdom, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, said the interception of journalistic material also violated the right to freedom of information.

Advertisement

The case was brought by a group of journalists and rights activists.

The ECHR judges voted by five to two that the mass trawling for information violated Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights guaranteeing the right to privacy, ruling that the safeguards governing the selection of the data were "inadequate".

The judges ruled that the surveillance programme "did not in and of itself violate the convention" but noted "that such a regime had to respect criteria set down in its case-law".

On the question of whether it was legal, the justices voted six to one that the regime for obtaining data from communications providers was "not in accordance with the law" and that there were "insufficient safeguards in respect of confidential journalistic material".

Advertisement

Advertisement

But they ruled against the complainants on the question of whether Britain further violated their privacy by sharing intelligence with foreign governments, saying that did not constitute a breach of their rights.