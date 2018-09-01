European states should pay costs to benefit from nuclear deal - Iran's Zarif

European countries should take action and be willing to pay the costs to reap benefits from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying on Saturday by the state news agency IRNA.

FILE PHOTO: Iran&apos;s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles as he attends a bilateral meet
FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles as he attends a bilateral meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Feline Lim -/File Photo

"It is time for the Europeans to act in addition to voicing their political commitment. These measures may be costly, but if countries want to reap benefits and if they believe the nuclear accord is an international achievement, they should be ready to keep these achievements," Zarif said.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom)

Source: Reuters

