EU agrees on 2050 climate neutrality without Poland

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders agreed on turning their bloc climate neutral by 2050 but left Poland out of the commitment for now, the summit's chairman Charles Michel and diplomatic sources said.

"Agreement on climate neutrality by 2050," Michel said in a Tweet.

For Poland, which held out for hours against the decision, the final decision read, according to sources: "One member state, at this stage, cannot commit (to) this objective as far as it is concerned, and the European (Union) will come back to this in June 2020."

For the Czech Republic, which pushed for a verbatim mention of nuclear energy as an admissible energy source, the decision spells out that some member states may include nuclear in their energy mix, the sources said.