Eurosceptics to head Italian parliamentary finance committees

ROME: Two leading eurosceptics from the far-right League, Claudio Borghi and Alberto Bagnai, were picked on Thursday to head respectively the Budget Committee in the lower house of parliament and the Finance Committee in the upper house Senate.

Committee heads can guarantee a fast track for government legislation and slow down opposition amendments.

Borghi has called for the issuance of short-term government bonds, known as mini-bots, to pay companies owed money by the state, while he and Bagnai have repeatedly railed against EU budget restraints.

"The goal to balance the budget has destroyed our economy," Bagnai told Reuters earlier this year.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)