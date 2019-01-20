Eurotunnel boss says a second referendum would still back Brexit

Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Channel tunnel operator Getlink, formerly known as Eurotunnel, poses before the company's 2017 annual results presentation in Paris, France, Feb 21, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Stephane Mahe)
PARIS: Britons would back Brexit again if asked to vote in a second referendum, the head of Eurotunnel said on Sunday (Jan 20).

Jacques Gounon told RTL radio the original 2016 vote for Brexit was largely motivated by "anti-immigration" feeling, which would come into play again in any second plebiscite.

"If there was a second referendum, I am convinced that it would again lead to a Brexit, perhaps with an even bigger percentage," he said.

Gounon is the chairman and chief executive of Getlink , the holding company of Eurotunnel which runs the Channel Tunnel between Britain and France.

On Jan 16, Eurotunnel said it was taking steps to ensure that any "no-deal" Brexit would have minimal impact on its transport network.

Source: Reuters/zl

