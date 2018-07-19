Evacuation of two pro-Assad Syrian villages complete - Ikhbariya TV

The evacuation of all civilians from two loyalist Syrian villages that were besieged by rebels in the northwest is complete, Syria's Ikhbariya television said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Ambulances and buses are seen near villages of al-Foua and Kefraya
FILE PHOTO - Ambulances and buses are seen near villages of al-Foua and Kefraya, Syria July 18, 2018.REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Ikhbariya said all buses had left al-Foua and Kefraya by Thursday morning, making the two Shi'ite villages "empty of civilians". More than 100 buses arrived on Wednesday to transport residents and fighters from the villages to nearby government-held territory in Aleppo province.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Neil Fullick)

Source: Reuters

