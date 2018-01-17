Even eyelashes freeze as parts of Russia hit -67 degrees Celsius

MOSCOW: Temperatures reached -67 degrees Celsius in the remote Yakutia region in Russia on Tuesday (Jan 16), the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Pictures circulating on social media showed people posing with frozen eyelashes as temperatures reportedly fell to -50 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Temperatures reached -67 degrees Celsius in Yakutia on Tuesday (Jan 16). (Photo: anastasiagav/Instagram)

A video posted on Twitter also showed a cup of boiling water solidifying after being poured out of a window.





Residents in Yakutia are normally used to the freezing conditions, with students routinely going to school even when temperatures are -40 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Tuesday's blistering cold resulted in schools being cancelled throughout the region, reported AP. Parents were also ordered by the police to keep their children indoors.

In the village of Oymyakon in Yakutia, Russian media outlets showed the temperature falling to the bottom of a thermometer that was only set up to measure up to -50 degrees Celsius, said AP.

However, the lowest ever temperature recorded in Oymyakon was -71 degrees Celsius in 2013.



An image showing the Yakutia region on Jan 13. (Photo: yakutia/Twitter)

​​​​​​​

AP cited the press office for Yakutia's governor as saying that all households and businesses in the area have access to central heating and access to backup power generators.

Yakutia is no stranger to cold spells. The region of 1 million people located 5,300km east of Moscow normally sees temperatures that range from 18 degrees Celsius to -40 degrees Celsius.

