Ex-French PM expected to run for Barcelona mayor

BARCELONA: France's former prime minister Manuel Valls is expected to announce on Tuesday (Sep 25) that he will run for mayor of Barcelona.

After weeks of suspense, the former Socialist premier is due to unveil his decision at 7pm (Wednesday, 1am Singapore time) in Barcelona, Spain's second biggest city where he was born.

If he stands for mayor after a high-level political career in another country, it will be an unprecedented move in Europe.

Valls, 56, grew up in Paris with his Catalan father and Swiss-Italian mother.

People close to him say he is all but certain to stand as a candidate for mayor of the Catalan capital in municipal elections on May 26, 2019.

On Friday, Valls tweeted an enigmatic photo of his feet on paving stones with the word "Barcelona...".

WHAT ARE HIS CHANCES?

Valls has campaigned in Spain against Catalan separatists who attempted to break away from Spain last October.

Beating Ada Colau, a former housing activist who is the current mayor of the city of 1.6 million, will be a challenge.

Valls will have the support of centre-right party Ciudadanos, which is spearheading opposition to the independence drive in Catalonia.

He has recruited a former communications director of FC Barcelona, the giant football club he supports, for his campaign.

But "his chances of becoming mayor are slim," said Jordi Munoz, politics lecturer at the University of Barcelona.

Valls's firm stance on public order, as shown in France when he was interior minister, may not go down well in the traditionally left-wing city.

If he runs for mayor of Barcelona, Valls will face a challenge from the current holder Ada Colau AFP/LLUIS GENE

DOESN'T KNOW THE CITY

The exiled pro-independence former president of the region Carles Puigdemont, was dismissive of Valls's possible candidacy.

"He's a candidate who doesn't know Barcelona, who's not known in Barcelona," Puigdemont told AFP in Brussels.

Valls has been criticised in France for ditching the Socialist Party after losing out in the 2017 party presidential primary.

He failed to join forces with the winner of the election, Emmanuel Macron, and to enter parliament in Macron's centrist grouping.

"I don't know what he's coming here for," said Laura Bozzo, a retiree, in front of Barcelona's city hall.

"I reckon that as no one wants him in France, he's coming to Barcelona."

Bank employee David Centellas disagreed.

"He's a prestigious person, with international recognition and he can improve Barcelona's image."