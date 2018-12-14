Ex-lawyer Cohen - Trump knew hush payments were wrong: ABC News

U.S. President Donald Trump directed hush payments to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign and knew the actions were wrong, his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen said in a television interview that aired on Friday.

"He directed me to make the payments. He directed me to become involved in these matters," Cohen, who was sentenced to prison this week over campaign finance and other charges, told ABC News. Trump on Thursday said he never directed Cohen to break the law.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)