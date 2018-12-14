Ex-lawyer Cohen - Trump knew hush payments were wrong: ABC News

World

Ex-lawyer Cohen - Trump knew hush payments were wrong: ABC News

U.S. President Donald Trump directed hush payments to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign and knew the actions were wrong, his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen said in a television interview that aired on Friday.

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump&apos;s former personal attorney, arrives for sentencing
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, arrives with his daughter Samantha for sentencing at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump directed hush payments to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign and knew the actions were wrong, his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen said in a television interview that aired on Friday.

"He directed me to make the payments. He directed me to become involved in these matters," Cohen, who was sentenced to prison this week over campaign finance and other charges, told ABC News. Trump on Thursday said he never directed Cohen to break the law.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark