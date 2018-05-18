Ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal discharged from UK hospital

LONDON: Sergei Skripal, a former Russian spy poisoned by a nerve agent in Britain in March, has been discharged from hospital, England's health service said on Friday (May 18).

Skripal was found collapsed on a bench on Mar 4 in the southern English city of Salisbury along with his daughter, Yulia, who was discharged from hospital last month.

"It is fantastic news that Sergei Skripal is well enough to leave Salisbury District Hospital," the hospital's Chief Executive Cara Charles-Barks said in a statement.

Britain has accused Russia of being behind the nerve agent attack and Western governments including the United States have expelled over 100 Russian diplomats. Russia has denied any involvement in the poisoning and has retaliated in kind.

