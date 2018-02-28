Ex-Trump top aide Manafort pleads not guilty, faces Sept. 17 trial

FILE PHOTO: Paul Manafort leaves U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's embattled ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to new charges brought against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his wide-ranging investigation of Russian election meddling.

The U.S. judge in the case set his trial to start Sept. 17.

