Ex-US marine, jailed in Russia, will not appeal 16-year sentence-Ifax cites lawyer

MOSCOW: Former US marine Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years in a Russian prison for espionage last week, will not appeal against his sentence, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday (Jun 23), citing Whelan's lawyer.

Lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov said Whelan, who holds US, British, Canadian and Irish passports, hoped to be exchanged in a prisoner swap with the United States in the near future.

Russia says Whelan, detained in December 2018, was caught with a computer flash drive containing classified information, charges he denies.

