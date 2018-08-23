Exclusive - Bolton remarks proof US targeting Turkey in economic war: Erdogan spokesman

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday remarks by the U.S. National Security Adviser regarding Turkey's economic situation were proof that the U.S. administration is targeting a NATO ally as part of an economic war.

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Wednesday remarks by the U.S. National Security Adviser regarding Turkey's economic situation were proof that the U.S. administration is targeting a NATO ally as part of an economic war.

In a written statement responding to an interview which John Bolton gave to Reuters, Erdogan spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the U.S. administration's most recent policies were at odds with the fundamental principles and values of the NATO alliance.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by James Dalgleish)