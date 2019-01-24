Exclusive: UN executions expert says to lead international inquiry on Khashoggi

Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said on Thursday she will travel to Turkey next week to head an "independent international inquiry" into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

GENEVA: Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said on Thursday she will travel to Turkey next week to head an "independent international inquiry" into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Callamard, in a statement to Reuters in Geneva, said that during the Jan. 28-Feb. 3 trip, she would evaluate steps taken by governments to respond to the Oct. 2 murder at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and "the nature and the extent of states' and individuals' responsibilities for the killing".

Advertisement

"My findings and recommendations will be reported to the U.N. Human Rights Council at the June 2019 session," she said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)