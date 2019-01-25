Exclusive: US to begin returning asylum seekers to Mexico on Friday - official

The United States will return the first group of migrants seeking asylum in the United States to the Mexican border city of Tijuana on Friday, a spokesman for Mexico's president said on Thursday.

People in silhouette are seen in front of the U.S. and Mexico border fence at Friendship Park in Ti
People in silhouette are seen in front of the U.S. and Mexico border fence at Friendship Park in Tijuana, Mexico, January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

In a major policy change, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said on Dec. 20 it would send non-Mexican migrants who cross the U.S. southern border back to wait in Mexico while their U.S. asylum requests are processed.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Jonathan Oatis)

Source: Reuters

