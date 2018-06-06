Expect frank trade talks at G7 summit - Canada official

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the Group of Seven summit being held in Canada later in the week, a senior Canadian government official said on Tuesday.

Trump infuriated Canada and European Union members of the G7 by imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum last week.

A government official told reporters on Tuesday it was fair to expect that discussions on the global economy at the June 8-9 summit would quickly turn to trade issues.

"There will be disagreements on important issues and tariffs will certainly be one of them," the official said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's position on trade issues will remain consistent in talks among the G7's leaders, an official said.

Canada said last week it would impose retaliatory tariffs on CUS$16.6 billion (9.55 billion pounds) worth of U.S. exports and would challenge the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs under the North American Free Trade Agreement and the World Trade Organization.

Trudeau is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with all of the attending countries' leaders, the official said, though he did not answer directly when asked by reporters if leaders would release a communique at the end of the summit.

