Explosion heard in Somali capital Mogadishu, followed by gunfire

MOGADISHU: The sound of an explosion reverberated across the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday followed by gunfire, Reuters witnesses and the police said, although the cause was not immediately clear.

"We have just heard the blast, it is in the area outside the presidential palace. It is too early to know details," Major Mohamed Hussein, a police officer told Reuters.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)