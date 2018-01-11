Explosion hits major gas pipeline in Nigeria

ABUJA: An explosion ruptured a major Nigerian gas pipeline on Thursday, the state oil firm said in a statement, days after the same line was repaired following damage from a fire that shut it down earlier this month.

The Escarvos-Lagos Pipeline was hit by an explosion along Egbokodo-Omadino in the Warri region of Delta state, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said.

The NNPC did not say whether gas distribution had already been hit, but added that supplies from other sources would be increased to offset any shortfalls as repair works commence.

The pipeline supplies gas to plants producing about one-sixth of Nigeria's power, as well as the West Africa Gas Pipeline System.

Blackouts in Nigeria are common and many businesses and households are forced to rely on their own power generators or, for the less wealthy, not have any electricity.

The country's dilapidated power grid is often blamed for hobbling growth in Africa's largest economy.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans)