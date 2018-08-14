Explosion in Yemen's Aden targets provincial governor's convoy - witnesses

ADEN: An explosion in Yemen's southern city of Aden targeted the convoy of a Saudi-backed Yemeni official, witnesses said on Tuesday.

They said a roadside bomb hit the convoy of the governor of Taiz province, who is a member of the internationally recognised government in exile. The governor survived the blast but others were injured, they said.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Catherine Evans)