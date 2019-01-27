Explosion reported in the Hague - local media

THE HAGUE: An explosion in the Hague caused the front of a building to collapse, local media reported on Sunday.

RTL News said that a blast of unknown origin had caused "houses to collapse" and that people might be trapped under the rubble.

A story and photograph published by local news service Omroep West said a single building had collapsed after a blast and emergency services were at the scene.

