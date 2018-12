ATHENS: An explosive device wounded a police officer when it went off outside a church in central Athens early on Thursday, state TV ERT said.

The blast occurred outside the Saint Dionysios church in the Kolonaki district in central Athens around 5 a.m. local time (0300 GMT). The police officer was taken to hospital and police cordoned off the area.

Advertisement

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Paul Tait)