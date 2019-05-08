FAA convenes multi-agency board to review Boeing software fix

WASHINGTON: The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday (May 7) it had convened a multi-agency Technical Advisory Board to review Boeing’s proposed software fix on the grounded 737 MAX.

The board consists of experts from the FAA, US Air Force, NASA and Volpe National Transportation Systems Centre that were not involved in any aspect of the Boeing 737 MAX certification.

The board's recommendations will "directly inform the FAA’s decision concerning the 737 MAX fleet’s safe return to service." The plane was grounded worldwide in mid-March after two Boeing 737 MAX crashes in October and March killed 346 people.

