Users report issues with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in widespread outage

SINGAPORE: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users in parts of the world including Singapore, Manila and the United States were unable to access some of the apps' functions on Wednesday (Jul 3).

According to the website Down Detector, Facebook users in the US and the United Kingdom were among the heaviest hit. In Asia, Singapore and Manila reported the most disruptions.

View of the countries affected by the Facebook outage on Jul 3, 2019. (Image: Down Detector website)

Reports of users in Singapore who were unable to post or download photos on the social media platforms were at its peak at around 10pm.



The Facebook outage on Jul 3, 2019, affected countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines. (Image: Down Detector website)

As has become routine, users took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

@WhatsApp @instagram is there some glitch going on 🤔 I can send pics but the receiver is unable to open them .



Cannot download the image 😪 pic.twitter.com/PQOlBQf0Tn — sagar (@sagarstf) July 3, 2019

Facebook messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram images are down.

ITS AN EMERGENCY. pic.twitter.com/yDTfcBDpWu — Brook (@broook) July 3, 2019

tfw you're a social media manager and Instagram, Facebook, and Whatsapp all go down at the same time pic.twitter.com/7ZzLeXwxno — rob trench (@robtrench) July 3, 2019

All the social media platforms affected are owned by California tech giant Facebook, which has not issued comment on the outage.

