Users report issues with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in widespread outage
SINGAPORE: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users in parts of the world including Singapore, Manila and the United States were unable to access some of the apps' functions on Wednesday (Jul 3).
According to the website Down Detector, Facebook users in the US and the United Kingdom were among the heaviest hit. In Asia, Singapore and Manila reported the most disruptions.
Reports of users in Singapore who were unable to post or download photos on the social media platforms were at its peak at around 10pm.
As has become routine, users took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.
All the social media platforms affected are owned by California tech giant Facebook, which has not issued comment on the outage.