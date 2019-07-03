Users report issues with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp in widespread outage

SINGAPORE: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users in parts of the world including Singapore, Manila and the United States were unable to access some of the apps' functions on Wednesday (Jul 3).

According to outage tracking website Down Detector, Facebook users in the US and the United Kingdom were among the heaviest hit. In Asia, Singapore and Manila reported the most disruptions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It said more than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users reported issues with Facebook and WhatsApp.

The website's live outage map showed that the issues mainly cropped up in parts of Europe and the United States.



View of the countries affected by the Facebook outage on Jul 3, 2019. (Image: Down Detector website)

Reports of users in Singapore who were unable to post or download photos on the social media platforms were at its peak at around 10pm.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Facebook outage on Jul 3, 2019, affected countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines. (Image: Down Detector website)

As has become routine, users took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

@WhatsApp @instagram is there some glitch going on 🤔 I can send pics but the receiver is unable to open them .



Cannot download the image 😪 pic.twitter.com/PQOlBQf0Tn — sagar (@sagarstf) July 3, 2019

Facebook messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram images are down.

ITS AN EMERGENCY. pic.twitter.com/yDTfcBDpWu — Brook (@broook) July 3, 2019

tfw you're a social media manager and Instagram, Facebook, and Whatsapp all go down at the same time pic.twitter.com/7ZzLeXwxno — rob trench (@robtrench) July 3, 2019

All the social media platforms affected are owned by California tech giant Facebook. In the latest tweet, Facebook said it was aware of the outage and are working to get things back to normal.



We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown — Facebook (@facebook) July 3, 2019

The apps suffered two similar outages this year.

In March, Facebook suffered extended downtime with users around the globe unable to access their app for more than 24 hours.

A month later, users again experienced difficulties in accessing the social media network as well as its messaging service, and reported issues such as not being able to load their newsfeed or send messages.

